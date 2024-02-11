State Media Made Special Arrangements For Elections Coverage In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) State media , including Radio, APP and DGPR gave special coverage to elections in all Constituencies of Sargodha.
Radio elections coverage teams under the supervision of station director Ghulam Abass, the APP special elections coverage team under the supervision of Station In-charge Makhdoom Shah Latif and the Directorate General Public Relations team under the supervision of the Director Public Relations made special arrangements on elections and fulfilled their responsibilities.
The APP reporting team included Makhdoom Shah Latif, Athar Nadeem, Rana Muhammad Waqas, Tanveer Ahmed, Azhar Hussain and Muhammad Usman.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Institutions praised for transparent, peaceful elections8 minutes ago
-
Two people killed in firing incident in Peshawar18 minutes ago
-
Free camp for hearing loss to be organized on 17 Feb28 minutes ago
-
DPO lauds police for foolproof security28 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city28 minutes ago
-
MQM delegation meets PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif28 minutes ago
-
Female teachers express annoyance over unpaid remuneration, lack of facilities for exam duties38 minutes ago
-
Six people including an ASI killed in firing between two groups in Larkana58 minutes ago
-
Man burns alive as fire erupted due to gas heater58 minutes ago
-
PTI in habit of not accepting its defeat: Azma Bukhari1 hour ago
-
11 criminals netted in Sargodha1 hour ago
-
Cold, dry weather likely to persist in most districts of KP2 hours ago