State Media Plays Vital Role In Highlighting Country's Positive Image: Secretary Information

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan on Monday said the state media played a vital role in highlighting the positive image of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan on Monday said the state media played a vital role in highlighting the positive image of the country.

"An effective coordination among state media organization, including PID, PTV, Radio Pakistan and APP is essential for the purpose," he added The Secretary Information was addressing a meeting of the regional heads of Press Information Department (PID), Pakistan Television (PTV), Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) during his visit to Radio Pakistan Quetta.

Sohail Ali Khan said the Federal Public Sector Development Programme included uplift projects, including installation a new digital transmitter at Radio Pakistan Quetta.

"After completion of the said projects, quality broadcasts based on information will be heard," he added.

The Secretary Information assured that necessary resources would be provided to amicably resolve the problems and issues being faced by the regional offices of the state-owned media in Balochistan.

Earlier, PID Balochistan Regional Director Abdul Manan, ptv General Manager Syed Fahim Shah, Radio Pakistan Station Director Anisur Rehman and APP Bureau Chief Nazar Muhammad Baloch briefed the Information Secretary about the performance and issues of their respective departments.

