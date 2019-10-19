UrduPoint.com
State Minister Addresses Press Conference On Subjudice Matter Of Rana Sana Ullah

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 01:10 PM

State minister addresses press conference on subjudice matter of Rana Sana Ullah

Shehryar Afridi says witnesses of the case are under threat; ANF is being held for trial instead of Rana Sana Ullah

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-19th Oct, 2019) Addressing a press conference over a subjudice matter of former Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah, State Minister Shehryar Afridi said that it is not the trial of Rana Sana Ullah rather it is the trial of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF)which recovered illegal substance from the custody of the accused and also produced witnesses in the case.

The state minister Shehryar Afridi bragged over the property owned by PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah saying that if he was not involved in unlawful business of selling illegal-substance then how he made all his property. He said Rana Sana Ullah did not find anything in inheritence and bought a four-marla plot in 2013. He said they provided copies of the case to accused persons.

The minister also said that the witnesses in the case had serious threats and they must be provided security. He urged the Inspector General of Police to provide security to the witnesses. Shehryar Afridi also demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan that notice should be taken on the possible threats to the witneses in the case of Rana Sana Ullah.

"It is the country's first trial in which no witness has been produced yet," said the minister, saying that there were witnesses but they had serious threats to thier lives. He also criticized Rana Sana Ullah saying that he was targetting Anti-Narcotics Force.

"i just ask from where he has bought his cars and big houses," the minister said.

He also said that the case of Rana Sana Ullah should be shifted to Rawalpindi as the ANF and witnesses were attacked in Lahore. He also suggested that the case of Rana Sana Ullah should be heard in jail. The minister said that the whole world felt pride over Anti-Narcotics for its performance but now when a politician was arrested for his role in sale of illegal substance the force was being criticized.

It may be mentioned here that Rana Sana Ullah has a strong legal team headed by Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar, a known lawyer in criminal justice system, and Advocate Farhad Ali Shah--the both lawyers gave very tough time to the lawyer of ANF in the courts. Azam Nazir Tarar said that they had saved that video which the ANF produced before the court and said that the main culprit--his client--was not seen in the video.

The lawyers argued that Rana Sana Ullah was innocent and was known politician and how he could be involved in such unlawful activity because he is a responsible citizen. He also questioned the evidence collected by the ANF and produced before the court. The lawyers of both sides also shared harsh words during the proceedings of the case on last hearing.


ANF arrested Rana Sana Ullah on July 15 over charges of having herion and hashish in heavy quantity in his car during his journey from Faisalabad to Lahore.

