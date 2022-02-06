State minister condoles with family of martyred capt Dr Bilal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has visited the residence of Captain Dr Muhammad Bilal Khalil in Green View Colony here on Sunday and condoled with his family.

Captain Dr Bilal Khalil embraced martyrdom while fighting against terrorists in Naushki, Blochistan.

The minister offered Fateha and prayed rest for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Pakistan Army was rendering unprecedented sacrifices for protecting each inch of the motherland from terrorists and anti-state elements and their sacrifices would be remembered forever.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Firdous Rae, martyred captain's father Khalil Ahmad, brothers Usama Khalil, Bilawal Khalil and other family members were also present on the occasion.