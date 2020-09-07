State minister condoles with PTI youth leader

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan visited Faisalabad on Monday and condoled with Rana Ali Anwaar Naro, general secretary of Insaf Youth North Punjab over the murder of his brother Rana Hasan Naro.

The minister went to the residence of Rana Ali Anwaar Naro and expressed sympathy for the bereaved family. He also inquired about the health of Rana Ali Anwaar and Yasir Shabbir, who received injuries during murder attack on Hasan Naro by assailants.

He issued directives to the police for arrest of the culprits.