State minister criticizes PTI chief for wrong policies, creating financial problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State and Acting President of Pakistan People's Party KP Chapter Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that Imran Khan is busy mudslinging to divert the attention of people from real issues while his wrong policies have pushed the country into a financial quagmire.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, he said that PTI Chief deems himself untouchable and beyond any accountability and added that the basis of his political agenda is to level baseless allegations and defame opponents.

He said that the nefarious designs of Imran have been exposed and his policy to distort facts for achieving political gains has also been known to people.

He said that the masses have rejected politics of hatred that was started by PTI to mislead people.

Minister of State alleged that Imran has divided people with his malicious narrative and created hatred among people living in the country. He said that if the government was not changed the situation in the country would have further deteriorated.

Criticizing Imran Khan, he said that the PTI leader is relaxing in the drawing room while political workers are bearing the brunt of his wrong policies.