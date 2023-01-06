State minister distributes cheques among Christian community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :State Minister for Productions and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Friday distributed cheques among the Christian community here.

The cheques were distributed among 165 deserving and poor families of the Christian community .

Assistant Director Baitul Mal Asif Shah, Pakistan People Party leaders Ajmal Chudhry, Mian Javed Amjid, Qayyum Nazr, Haji Inaam Elahi, Yousaf Chohan and Chief Media Coordinator PPP Sargodha Rana Muhammad Umair were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said the PPP was the party of thepoor which had always struggled for welfare of the people, adding that the incumbent governmentwas striving hard to end poverty from the country.