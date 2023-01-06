UrduPoint.com

State Minister Distributes Cheques Among Christian Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 04:40 PM

State minister distributes cheques among Christian community

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :State Minister for Productions and Industries Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Friday distributed cheques among the Christian community here.

The cheques were distributed among 165 deserving and poor families of the Christian community .

Assistant Director Baitul Mal Asif Shah, Pakistan People Party leaders Ajmal Chudhry, Mian Javed Amjid, Qayyum Nazr, Haji Inaam Elahi, Yousaf Chohan and Chief Media Coordinator PPP Sargodha Rana Muhammad Umair were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi said the PPP was the party of thepoor which had always struggled for welfare of the people, adding that the incumbent governmentwas striving hard to end poverty from the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan People Party Poor Sargodha Christian Media From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Infinix welcomes the new year on a higher note and ..

Infinix welcomes the new year on a higher note and in its own way!

3 minutes ago
 MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies ..

MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies failing to raise Emiratisatio ..

27 minutes ago
 Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

36 minutes ago
 Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: ..

Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: Kazakhstan Ambassador

58 minutes ago
 SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parent ..

SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parents

1 hour ago
 PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-savi ..

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-saving measures

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.