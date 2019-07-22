UrduPoint.com
State Minister For Climate Change Zartaj Gul Criticizes PML-N, PPP

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said the opposition's blame game was useless as they were the certified plunders of national exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said the opposition's blame game was useless as they were the certified plunders of national exchequer.

Talking to a private news channel she said it was a fact that past governments had looted the national kitty.

Answering to a question she said that PML-N and PPP leaders kept blaming the PTI government for the inflation and weak economy although the both parties deteriorated the economy.

