State Minister For Climate Change Zartaj Gul Criticizes PML-N, PPP
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 03:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said the opposition's blame game was useless as they were the certified plunders of national exchequer.
Talking to a private news channel she said it was a fact that past governments had looted the national kitty.
Answering to a question she said that PML-N and PPP leaders kept blaming the PTI government for the inflation and weak economy although the both parties deteriorated the economy.