UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Minister For Information Visits Ramazan Bazaar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 05:30 PM

State minister for information visits Ramazan bazaar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said that the government had provided subsidy of billions of rupees on daily-use items at Ramazan bazaars and now strict monitoring was under way to ensure transparency in the supply and sale of commodities for providing maximum relief to consumers.

Visiting Ramazan bazaar at Iron Market here, he said that there was an ample stock of sugar. Therefore, each buyer would be provided 2-kg sugar now, while quantity of ghee for sale was also being increased. He said that the local administration had been activated fully to ensure transparency in the supply and sale of daily-use items at the Ramazan bazaars.

He also directed the in-charge of Ramazan bazaar to adopt "No Mask, No Service" policy and ensure strict implementation of the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) because prevention was the only way to defeat coronavirus.

He also visited various stalls and checked quality, weight and prices of different commodities and said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted against profiteering and hoarding.

He also directed the management of Ramazan bazaar to provide facilities to the shoppers by keeping harshness of the weather in view.

Earlier, the state minister also visited General Hospital Samanabad and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the patients.

Related Topics

Weather Sale Sunday Market Government Weight Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE and US host joint AML / CFT training sessions

1 hour ago

UAE ranked among top 10 countries in 28 competitiv ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,847 new COVID-19 cases, 1,791 reco ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

2 hours ago

TAQA completes $1.5 billion 7-year and 30-year dua ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.