Open Menu

State Minister For Interior Senator Talal Chaudhry Urges KP To Review Policy For Routing Out Terrorism From Provincial Parts

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 12:08 AM

State Minister for Interior Senator Talal Chaudhry urges KP to review policy for routing out terrorism from provincial parts

State Minister for Interior Senator Talal Chaudhry on Friday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government to review policy for complete eradication of terrorism from provincial parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) State Minister for Interior Senator Talal Chaudhry on Friday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government to review policy for complete eradication of terrorism from provincial parts.

Provincial government is responsible for internal security matters of their respective areas, he said while talking to a private television channel. The KP government will have to review the policy so that internal security issues could be addressed in a proper manner, he said.

To a question, he said Pakistan armed forces jawan and officers are sacrificing their lives while fighting war on terror, he said.

In reply to a question about dialogue with TTP, he said no discussion was being made with any defunct organization.

Any presence of terrorist elements in Pakistan would not be tolerated at any cost, he warned. All out efforts are being made to flush out menace of terrorism from this country, he stated.

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon ..

Ministry of Defence undersecretary visits Sacheon Air Base in Korea

11 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

1 hour ago
 PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary

PU ISCS organises seminar on beggary

7 minutes ago
 Shaza, GSMA team talk about future cooperation, sp ..

Shaza, GSMA team talk about future cooperation, spectrum reforms

7 minutes ago
 JI's vocational project 'Bano Qabil' to produce sk ..

JI's vocational project 'Bano Qabil' to produce skilled workforce

7 minutes ago
 Annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam underway amid tight ..

Annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam underway amid tight security, food safety checks

7 minutes ago
GPI delegation calls on Special Assistant Salma Bu ..

GPI delegation calls on Special Assistant Salma Butt

7 minutes ago
 CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

CSA concludes HEC officers training programme

29 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasific ..

Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon

38 minutes ago
 NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration ..

NA Speaker praises forces for foiling infiltration in Zhob

29 minutes ago
 Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to ce ..

Grand musical concerts kick off in Hyderabad to celebrate independence, Marka-e- ..

29 minutes ago
 Commissioner announces awards for best decorations ..

Commissioner announces awards for best decorations on Independence Day & "Maraka ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan