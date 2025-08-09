- Home
State Minister For Interior Senator Talal Chaudhry Urges KP To Review Policy For Routing Out Terrorism From Provincial Parts
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 12:08 AM
State Minister for Interior Senator Talal Chaudhry on Friday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government to review policy for complete eradication of terrorism from provincial parts
Provincial government is responsible for internal security matters of their respective areas, he said while talking to a private television channel. The KP government will have to review the policy so that internal security issues could be addressed in a proper manner, he said.
Provincial government is responsible for internal security matters of their respective areas, he said while talking to a private television channel. The KP government will have to review the policy so that internal security issues could be addressed in a proper manner, he said.
To a question, he said Pakistan armed forces jawan and officers are sacrificing their lives while fighting war on terror, he said.
In reply to a question about dialogue with TTP, he said no discussion was being made with any defunct organization.
Any presence of terrorist elements in Pakistan would not be tolerated at any cost, he warned. All out efforts are being made to flush out menace of terrorism from this country, he stated.
