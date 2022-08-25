State Minister for Interior visits FIA Sindh Zone Headquarters in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of State for Interior, Abdul Rehman Kanju visited FIA Sindh Zone Headquarters Karachi.

Additional Director General Abdullah Sheikh gave a detailed briefing to the Federal Minister of State for Interior about the performance of Sindh Zone of FIA, said the statement released here on Wednesday.

During the visit to the Sindh Zone Headquarters, Additional Director General Abdullah Sheikh further informed the State Minister that the FIA has always been within its constitutional and legal framework to prevent money laundering, cybercrime, human trafficking and other illegal activities in the country.

It has played an effective role in this regard.

Later, Federal Minister of State for Interior, Abdul Rehman Kanju visited Jinnah International Airport Karachi and met the officials of FIA Immigration.

Immigration officers and staff briefed the Minister of State on immigration.

Federal Minister of State met the passengers and listened to their problems and issued instructions to FIA Immigration to make every possible effort to provide facilities to the passengers using all resources.

He added that we have increased the immigration staff, where the staff used to work in 3 shifts, now they are working in 4 shifts.