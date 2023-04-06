State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik calls for revisiting gas distribution policy

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik was briefed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday that we would have to revisit our gas distribution policy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik was briefed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday that we would have to revisit our gas distribution policy.

Musadik Malik agreed during a meeting and a committee was constituted to frame their proposals for discussion in the next meeting, said a statement.

The State Minister for Petroleum said that the total production of gas has been recorded at 3200 MMCFD, of which 200 MMCFD is consumed by the compressors operating at the field. Out of the remaining 3000 MMCFD gas, 1400 MMCFD goes to the power and fertilizer sectors, and 1600 MMCFD is supplied through pipes to the distribution companies," he disclosed.

The chief minister during his discussion with the federal state minister said that the total gas production of Pakistan stood at 3,358.21 MMCFD, of which Sindh contributes/produces 62 to 63 percent gas or 2100-2200 MMCF. He added that the total demand of the province was 1600-1700 MMCFD.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the province was being supplied 1400-1500 MMCFD to all consumers and still gas surplus from Sindh prediction stood at 600 to 700 MMCFD.

He added that the gas shortage in the province has not only affected the industrial sector badly but load-shedding is being resorted for domestic consumers even during this holy month of Ramazan.

He also pointed out that the provincial government has approved 1000 village Gasification schemes which were pending with SSGCL since 2010-11.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Federal Petroleum Secretary Capt. (rtd) Muhammad Mahmood, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Provincial Energy Secretary Abu Bakar, Managing Director SSGC Imran Maniar, and on video link GD Gas Rasheed Johio.

Another issue the CM Sindh discussed with the visiting delegation led by State Minister was the Weighted Average Cost of Gas (WACOG) policy under which the imported LNG and Local gas were pooled in the same energy box, and then a tariff is imposed. The policy would further burden the consumers in Sindh and slowed the growth of economic activities, the CM Sindh observed.