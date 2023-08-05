Open Menu

State Minister Inaugurates Industrial Zone In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2023 | 06:30 PM

State minister inaugurates industrial zone in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :State Minister for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi laid the foundation-stone of Sargodha Small Industrial Zone at Asianwala, Kandiwal Road, here on Saturday.

Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, while addressing the ceremony, said that it was need of the hour to convert Sargodha division into mini economic and industrial zone after providing all sorts of facilities there. He said that after completion of the project, a large number of people would get employment.

Seniors officials from Pakistan Industries & Development Corporation, members of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a large number of people attended the ceremony.

While giving a briefing on the project, Operations Manager Fahad Naseer from Pakistan Industries & Development Corporation said that the project would be built on 800 kanals of land and all kinds of small industries including furniture, factories and other units would be set up there.

He said that it would be the first mega project of small industries in Sargodha which would encourage small investors and generate ample revenue from the industrial hub.

He said that investors, who would invest their money in different businesses, would be given zero tax facility for 10 years.

He said that uninterrupted supply of electricity would also been ensured to the industrial units. He thanked Tasneem Qureshi for playing a key role in making Sargodha an industrial zone.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Road Sargodha Chamber Hub Money Commerce All From Industry Mini Employment

Recent Stories

realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Le ..

Realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Leap Up” Spirit

11 minutes ago
 Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 cro ..

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 crore Myositis treatment  

28 minutes ago
 ‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N react ..

‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N reacts to Imran Khan’s conviction ..

36 minutes ago
 CCI approves digital population, housing census 20 ..

CCI approves digital population, housing census 2023 results

45 minutes ago
 ‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special messa ..

‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special message to his supporters before ar ..

1 hour ago
 UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

2 hours ago
UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors ..

UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors for climate action ahead of C ..

2 hours ago
 PCB plans to send psychologist with national crick ..

PCB plans to send psychologist with national cricket team players to India

2 hours ago
 Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observi ..

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observing Youm-e-Istehsaal today

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Po ..

Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Police &amp; Fire Games

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana ver ..

Imran Khan's legal team challenges Thoshakhana verdict before SC

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan