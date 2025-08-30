State Minister Inspects Under-construction Bridge
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani, Minister of State for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, along with technical team on Saturday inspected under-construction bridge at River Tavi.
As per a release, he directed the technical team to complete the construction of the bridge as soon as possible so that the communication system could restored between Sialkot and flood-hit areas.
After the flash floods, the road communication between Bajwat and others with Sialkot City disconnected.
The Federal minister took initiative and hurriedly rushed back to native city during the flood.
He immediately directed to reconstruct all damage bridges and roads.
He also directed local authorities to provide shelter, food and facilities to the flood victims.
The minister asked district administration to estimate losses during the flood and assured the people that the government would pay all damages of the people.
