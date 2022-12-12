UrduPoint.com

State Minister Interior, Parliamentarians Condole With Marriyum Over Demise Of Najma Hameed

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Minister of state for interior and other parliamentarians met Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday to offer condolences to her over the demise of former President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Women's Wing Najma Hameed and offered Fatiha for her soul.

Those who condoled with the Information Minister include; Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Kanjo, Parliamentary Secretary Information Shahbaz Babar, Member National Assembly Hamid Hameed and Prime Minister's Media Coordinator Badar Shahbaz.

They paid tributes to Begum Najma Hameed's services to the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and for the people of Pakistan.

