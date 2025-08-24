State Minister Kayani Mourns Passing Of Senior Journalist’s Father-in-law
Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Finance and Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani, on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the father-in-law of Rana Shahzad-us-Salam, senior journalist and Controller news at Pakistan Television (ptv).
In his condolence message, the minister extended heartfelt sympathies to Rana Shahzad-us-Salam and his family, praying for the departed soul’s elevation to the highest ranks in Jannah. He also prayed for strength and patience for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
Recent Stories
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..
Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde
Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM expresses sorrow over loss of lives during rains in DI KHAN2 minutes ago
-
Pb govt to spend Rs 1700 mln on two historical markets2 minutes ago
-
PR police foil drug smuggling bid22 minutes ago
-
Weather shift raises Gastro, Jaundice risk among Children22 minutes ago
-
Environmental expert demands policy shifts to address illegal housings, migration, climate risks22 minutes ago
-
Women’s safety at forefront of bold traffic reforms for safer Islamabad; says CTO ITP22 minutes ago
-
Atta ul Haq Qasmi honoured for receiving Nishan-e-Imtiaz31 minutes ago
-
Grand search and combing operation conducted in Bani Gala32 minutes ago
-
Beyond waters: Unpacking livestock crisis in food-hit Malakand division52 minutes ago
-
Pakistani mountaineers conquer Tirich Mir1 hour ago
-
Green Pakistan turns to trees as natural defense against floods1 hour ago
-
Balochistan Health Minister launches complaint cell to strengthen healthcare governance1 hour ago