State Minister Kayani Mourns Passing Of Senior Journalist’s Father-in-law

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Finance and Railways, Bilal Azhar Kayani, on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the father-in-law of Rana Shahzad-us-Salam, senior journalist and Controller news at Pakistan Television (ptv).

In his condolence message, the minister extended heartfelt sympathies to Rana Shahzad-us-Salam and his family, praying for the departed soul’s elevation to the highest ranks in Jannah. He also prayed for strength and patience for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

