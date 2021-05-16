UrduPoint.com
State Minister Listens To Public Problems In Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

State minister listens to public problems in open court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib conducted an open court (khuli kutchehry) in his office and listened to the public problems, here on Sunday.

He told the attendees that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to improving life standard of masses and in this connection, efforts had been accelerated to provide basic amenities to them and solve their genuine problems.

He said that various development projects had been initiated in his constituency, NA-108, including provision of electricity and gas, rehabilitation of public parks and grounds while master plan for supply of potable water and sewerage facility had also been finalised and physical work on it would start soon.

He said that he was a public representative and doors of his office were open on the public all the time. He said that the third wave of corona pandemic was very dangerous. Therefore, people should adopt anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) voluntarily, he added.

People from Chak No 235-RB Niamoana were present at the open court and they thanked the minister over provision of electricity to their area.

