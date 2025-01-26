State Minister Meets PM
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) State Minister for Finance and Revenue, Ali Pervaiz Malik called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Sunday.
During the meeting, key discussions were held regarding matters related to the Ministry of Finance and Revenue.
The two leaders also exchanged views on the overall national and political situation in the country.
