State Minister Shares Pakistani Diplomat’s Details For Students' Help In Wuhan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 06:22 PM

State Minister shares Pakistani diplomat’s details for students' help in Wuhan

The students who are studying at HUST in Wuhan and in other universities are asking for their safe passage from there.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2020) State Minister for health Dr. Zafar Mirza has asked the people to get information about “Coronavirus” and Pakistani students suffering from it in China here on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Zafar Mirza said that Mr. Zulfiqar Ali—the third secretary at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing—said was there for provision of information about Pakistani students and Coronavirus in Wuhan. He shared the name and number of third secretary at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

Thousands of students have been trapped in Wuhan province of China as it has been cut off from all other cities. However, the students asked for help for their safe return to Pakistan, saying that the situation was getting worst in Wuhan.

The officials say that hundreds of students study at HUST and other universities in Wuhan but luckily not even a single student was affected due to Coronavirus there.

