State Minister, Turkish Ambassador visit RWU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) State Minister for Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar and Turkey’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan, visited the state-of-the-art Zoology Laboratory at Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU), established with the support of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA). The Vice-Chancellor of RWU, Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, welcomed the distinguished guests.

During the visit, State Minister Wajiha Qamar emphasized the importance of advanced technological facilities in promoting research and academic excellence. She underscored that the modern facility serves as a cornerstone for research in life sciences for the university students and faculty, and its impact would be far-reaching.” She also highlighted the crucial role of international partnerships in strengthening higher education in Pakistan.

Turkish Ambassador Dr. Irfan underscored the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and Turkey.

"TIKA, Turkey’s development agency, has been working in Pakistan for the past 15 years, completing over 700 projects across various sectors", he said and added that both the countries cherish the historic bond always standing by each other in times of need.

He encouraged female students and announced that a high-level Turkish education delegation would soon visit Pakistan to further strengthen academic collaboration.

Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice-Chancellor of RWU, explained the significance of the Zoology Lab in advancing the university’s vision and improving its research environment. She thanked TIKA for its support, which has enabled RWU to enhance cutting-edge research. “This initiative exemplifies growing academic cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan, paving the way for future knowledge sharing and research partnerships,” she added.

Saliha, Head of TIKA Pakistan, also expressed her commitment to sustained collaboration for future projects.

Students of Zoology shared their experiences using the advanced lab facilities and extended gratitude to TIKA for its contribution.