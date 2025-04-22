Open Menu

State Minister Urge Climate Action On World Earth Day 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, Tuesday urged citizens to take practical steps—such as planting trees, conserving water, and reducing plastic use—to support sustainability.

"Every small step contributes to achieving environmental sustainability," she said in her message on World Earth Day 2025 being observed today.

The minister highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing efforts, including reforestation, smart agriculture, clean mobility, and renewable energy projects.

She called for unity among communities, policymakers, and stakeholders to back government initiatives protecting vital resources like water, forests, and air.

"With awareness, innovation, and collective will, Pakistan can restore the planet and secure a better future," Dr. Shezra concluded.

Pakistan marked World Earth Day 2025 with calls for urgent environmental action, emphasizing reforestation, clean energy, and sustainable policies.

