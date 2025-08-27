State Minister visits flood-hit areas in Head Marala

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) State Minister for Planning, Development and Special Affairs Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani

and Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Chairman Ch Tariq Subhani on Wednesday

visited the flood-hit areas.

Officers from the Irrigation Department briefed the state minister about the inflow of water

into rivers, the status of the protective dams and the possible impact on nearby localities.

During the visit, the affected villages and surrounding areas were also inspected.

On the occasion, Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani said: “We are present among our people

and, Insha Allah, we will stand with them in every difficult moment.”

He directed the administration to utilize all resources to protect the lives and property

of citizens and ensure immediate measures in any emergency situation.