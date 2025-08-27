State Minister Visits Flood-hit Areas In Head Marala
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 07:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) State Minister for Planning, Development and Special Affairs Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani
and Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Chairman Ch Tariq Subhani on Wednesday
visited the flood-hit areas.
Officers from the Irrigation Department briefed the state minister about the inflow of water
into rivers, the status of the protective dams and the possible impact on nearby localities.
During the visit, the affected villages and surrounding areas were also inspected.
On the occasion, Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani said: “We are present among our people
and, Insha Allah, we will stand with them in every difficult moment.”
He directed the administration to utilize all resources to protect the lives and property
of citizens and ensure immediate measures in any emergency situation.
