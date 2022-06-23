UrduPoint.com

State Minister's Son Among Four Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Son of the State minister for energy Mohammad Hashim Notezai and three others were injured in a road accident that occurred near Ahmedwal area of Noshki district of Balochistan, local administration said.

They said that Shairyar Notezai, son of the Federal minister of State for Energy was way Quetta from Kharan when his car skidded off the road and turned turtle at Kharan Cross.

The road mishap left the son and three others including driver and police constables injured.

Soon after the incident, Levi's team reached the site and shifted the injured to the Teaching Hospital Noshki.

Later, the critically injured including driver Abdul Ghafoor and Constable Murad Bakhsh were referred to Quetta for further treatment.

Administration was looking into the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

