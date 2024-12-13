State Not Allow Anyone To Challenge Its Writ: Manzoor Kakar
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in Senate Manzoor Ahmed Kakar on Friday said that the State would not allow anyone to challenge its writ.
Taking part in the debate on Nov 26 PTI’s protest, he said that the mode of PTI’s protest especially CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seemed to challenge writ of the State.
In past opposition parties including PPP staged protests and long marches but they did not challenge the writ of the State. Coming hard on PTI’s leadership, he said that they did nothing for the welfare of the people during their rule.
They made tall claims of constructing millions of houses, provision of jobs, and converting PMs, Presidents, CMs, and Governor Houses into universities but not a single promise was fulfilled, he said.
He said PTI’s leadership during their rule always remained engaged in the humiliation of their opponents.
Earlier, speaking in the House, Aon Abbas urged the Chair to issue production order of Senator Ijaz Chaudhary.
He also demanded a judicial commission into the incident of Nov 26.
