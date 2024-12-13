Open Menu

State Not Allow Anyone To Challenge Its Writ: Manzoor Kakar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM

State not allow anyone to challenge its writ: Manzoor Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Leader of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in Senate Manzoor Ahmed Kakar on Friday said that the State would not allow anyone to challenge its writ.

Taking part in the debate on Nov 26 PTI’s protest, he said that the mode of PTI’s protest especially CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seemed to challenge writ of the State.

In past opposition parties including PPP staged protests and long marches but they did not challenge the writ of the State. Coming hard on PTI’s leadership, he said that they did nothing for the welfare of the people during their rule.

They made tall claims of constructing millions of houses, provision of jobs, and converting PMs, Presidents, CMs, and Governor Houses into universities but not a single promise was fulfilled, he said.

He said PTI’s leadership during their rule always remained engaged in the humiliation of their opponents.

Earlier, speaking in the House, Aon Abbas urged the Chair to issue production order of Senator Ijaz Chaudhary.

He also demanded a judicial commission into the incident of Nov 26.

Related Topics

Senate Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

1 minute ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

9 minutes ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

14 minutes ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

6 hours ago
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

15 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

15 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

15 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

15 hours ago
 Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in K ..

Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir

15 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan