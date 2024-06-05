State-of-art Academic Blocks Inaugurated At FATA Varsity
Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 06:21 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Aftab Alam Advocate and Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi inaugurated state of the art Academic Blocks at FATA University here Wednesday.
The new academic blocks are equipped with modern facilities where students are provided with the best learning environment, said a press release issued here on Wednesday, adding that this was an important step towards providing educational infrastructure and best facilities for the students of FATA University.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by academicians, dignitaries and students who appreciated the government's efforts and initiatives to promote higher education in the province.
