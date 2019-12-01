UrduPoint.com
State Of Art Executive Passport Office Operational In Sargodha: DD Passport

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 12:08 AM

State of Art executive passport office operational in Sargodha: DD Passport

The National database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has established a state of the art executive passport office here at Shaheen Mall Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ):The National database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has established a state of the art executive passport office here at Shaheen Mall Sargodha.

The Deputy Director NADRA Muhammad Bilal talking to APP said experienced staff has also been deployed here.

An independent bank counter has also been set up here in which payments can be deposited through ATM cards.

He said all facilities have been ensured here under one window operation and friendly environment.

The agent mafia was also being discouraged and strict monitoring of process was also being made possible, he said and added that visitors were also being provided best facilities in the office.

Your Thoughts and Comments

