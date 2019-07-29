UrduPoint.com
State Of Medina: Prime Minister Imran Khan Announces PhD Chairs At Varsities For In-depth Research

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 03:09 PM

State of Medina: Prime Minister Imran Khan announces PhD chairs at varsities for in-depth research

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the State of Medina was a civilized model of governance that needed to be implemented in Pakistan and announced to set up chairs at the country's leading universities for in-depth study of the subject

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the State of Medina was a civilized model of governance that needed to be implemented in Pakistan and announced to set up chairs at the country's leading universities for in-depth study of the subject.

Addressing at an event to mark Minority Day, the prime minister said PhD degree research would be conducted on the world's first welfare State of Medina, which embodied principles of rule of law, justice, peace and equality for all regardless of race, religion and gender.

Attended by President Dr Arif Alvi along with representatives of religious minorities including Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Bahai and Kalash, the function held at Aiwan-e-Sadr gave a picture of inter-faith harmony united under the green flag.

Prime Minister Khan said a nation could not live without a vision and stressed that the Pakistani nation should follow the vision of State of Medina where all religious minorities enjoyed equal rights.

"We will protect the worship places of all religions and will change the mindset of people in line with Islamic injunction that there is no compulsion in religion," he said.\867

