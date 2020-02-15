UrduPoint.com
State-of-the-art 2300 Tons Yarmook Ship Inducted Into Pakistan Navy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 01:12 PM

A state of the art 2300 tons Yarmook ship, built in Romania, has been inducted in Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) A state of the art 2300 tons Yarmook ship, built in Romania, has been inducted in Pakistan Navy.Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani was the chief guest at the commissioning ceremony held in Romania.

PNS Yarmook is equipped with modern equipment and technology and it has the capability to carry out different sorts of maritime operations.The second ship of the same type will also be inducted into Pakistan Navy by the mid of this year.The ceremony was attended by the naval officials of both Pakistan and Romania.

