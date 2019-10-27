UrduPoint.com
State Of The Art Building To Be Set Up At Railway Station

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :A new state of the art building would be constructed at Rawalpindi Railway Station by replacing the old facility that was built in 1880.

Divisional Superintendent (DS) PR Syed Munawar shah told APP that in a bid to provide best facilities to passengers traveling by train, a new building would be set up at Rawalpindi station, adding the feasibility of the project was underway and soon would be sent to ministry of Railway for approval.

The DS said strict security measures were in place around Chaklala and Rawalpindi railway stations installations, adding thousands of saplings had been planted in Rawalpindi division under clean and green programme.

Movement of people at the railway stations was being watched through CCTV cameras, he added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

