State-of-the-Art centre of excellence inaugurated in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Modern Technologies Hub, Balochistan inaugurated on Wednesday to strengthen skills development among youth and teachers of the province.

The CoE aims to foster excellence in developing training programmes for youth and train practitioners in Technical Vocational education and Training (TVET) sector with the ultimate goal to build a competent workforce with better job opportunities.

The CoE will be pivotal in implementing a cascading model of teachers' training and imparting skills training for trainees through modern lab facilities, career counseling, and job placement services -- all under one roof.

The centre is the result of an up-gradation of the existing TVET centre in Modern Technologies Hub which has been supported by a TVET Sector Support Programme and funded by the European Union (EU), the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Norwegian government.

It is implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft for Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and GmbH in close collaboration with the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Technical Education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs) and a number of public and private sector organizations at national and provincial levels.

The programme is supporting the establishment of five centres of excellence across Pakistan.

Out of these, two are already completed in Peshawar and Islamabad, while the other two at Lahore and Kotri are nearing completion.

The CoE Hub Balochistan was presented to the Balochistan government in the presence of Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan on Labor and Manpower Nawabzada Gohram Khan Bugti, Secretary Labor and Manpower Tariq Qamar, and representatives of various development partners and public and private sector.

While addressing the ceremony, the Advisor to the Chief Minister said, "The inauguration of this centre of excellence is a big achievement for the overall TVET sector of the country particularly for Balochistan.

" This CoE, he added, would support the training of trainers and trainees in modern technologies which would ultimately equip the trainees to compete in the national and international labour markets.

In his remarks, Secretary Labor and Manpower Department Govt of Balochistan said: "We are overjoyed that the CoE is now complete and being handed over to the Government of Balochistan which will set an example for the rest of the country in providing outstanding training to instructors and trainees." Head of Cooperation of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan Ovidiu Mic said the EU considers TVET as a priority sector for the socio-economic development of Pakistan and has supported the TVET policy and reform process for over a decade.

"The establishment of the Centre of Excellence in Hub, is one of the key concrete achievements of our support. We expect that it will become the benchmark for all other institutes in Balochistan in aligning TVET in the province with international standards," he added.

On behalf of the EU Delegation to Pakistan, he congratulated the youth of Balochistan on having this facility in the province.

Consul General of the German Consulate, Karachi Dr. Rdiger Lutz said, "The COE, equipped with modern technology labs will play a key role for the province in training its teachers and students. I see great potential in the Centre of Excellence for equipping youth with entrepreneurship skills besides paid jobs." Cluster Coordinator and Head of TVET Sector Support Programme, GIZ Olaf Handloegten said, "We hope that the management of the center will take advantage of the upgraded training facility for both TVET teachers and trainees and devise mechanisms to ensure that this CoE lives up to its full potential. Now it's the time for the provincial government, NAVTTC, and private sector of the province to ensure the sustainability of these efforts and achievements."The event was attended by public and private sector representatives, relevant TVET bodies, teachers, and students of the CoE.