State-of-the-art Command & Control Centre Established For Redzone Security

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat formally inaugurated the "Command & Control Centre" established for the security of Redzone at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Monday.

Upon his arrival, he was received by the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan. A smart contingent of police presented a guard of honour to the guest.

The chief guest laid a floral wreath on the Yadgar-e- Shuhada-e-Police and offered Fateha. The chief guest was given a special briefing about the newly established Center.

It merits mention here that the newly established Center is the first of its kind in the country which is fully equipped with the latest modern gadgetries.

The basic purpose of the Centre was to ensure security to the installation situated in the Redzone as well as to make an integrated automatic system of the entry of the Registered Employees.

The system has four main salient features which consist of vehicle identification, pedestrian identification, visitor identification and the latest modern communication system.

Moreover, state-of-the-art cameras and other latest communication tools have been installed in this system.

Likewise, facial identification, Automatic identification vehicle number plates (ANPR), Under Automate System (UAS) of vehicle checking and vehicle intrusion and detection camera have also been installed due to which vehicle checking, wanted people's identification and, wanted vehicle identification carried out.

Similarly, an alarm is being generated on entry of suspicious persons and vehicles in the Redzone and all field officers are promptly informed through a communication system to arrest the suspicious person and vehicle.

Likewise, road blockers, tyre burst and turn style gates have been installed to deny forced entry of any vehicles and person into the Redzone.

This is the first phase of a highly guarded security system established for security from Central Prison gate Peshawar, Police lines main gate, Civil Secretariat, Governor House, Chief Minister House and Secretariat and other important buildings.

One of the features of the Command and Control Center is that it can make prompt and easy access to all field commanders as well as improve the operational capabilities of the police to tackle Emergency and crisis situations.

The chief guest expressed full confidence in the newly established latest security system and appreciated the KP police efforts in this regard.

