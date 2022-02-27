UrduPoint.com

State-of-the-art Dental College To Built In Kotli: AJK PM

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2022 | 07:40 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) : Feb 27 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that a state-of-the-art fully equipped dental college will be built in Kotli in the near future.

"Corruption in the State functionaries in AJK will not be tolerated in any department and the development funds will be spent on the betterment and uplift of the masses", Niazi said while addressing a reception gathering here at Sarda rest house in Kotli district of AJK on Sunday.

The AJK Prime Minister said,"bureaucracy has been told to work sincerely, there will be no commission, there will be quality of work and people's money will be spent on the people, there will be no excuse in this regard,".He said,for the development of the state, everyone has to work together with sincerity, following the policy of austerity, saving government resources.

He said that the kitchen expenses of the Prime Minister's House have been reduced from Rs. 300,000 to Rs. 100,000 per day.

He said, I assure you that team work will bring prosperity and satisfaction to the people living in the state.

I do not like to be welcomed and make announcements. I thought for the people in all my life and Allah Almighty gave me the opportunity to do something for them."Ministers are members of Barrister Sultan Mehmood's team. I am also part of Barrister's team. Together we must find the path of development and humanity.," he said.

The Prime Minister said that Allah has blessed us to serve the people. The Prime Minister paid tribute to Hazrat Sadiq Sahib for his religious services. He said that Kotli is a city of light, mosques and the people of Allah. Hazrat Sadiq Sahib changed the lives of people.

The Prime Minister announced to provide Rs. 500 million for Kotli Development Authority,announcing that more funds will be given, he said that for Rajdhani Housing Scheme, the land should be acquired with the confidence of the citizens.

Minister for Higher education Zafar Iqbal Malik, Minister for Revenue and Custodian Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Chairman KDA Choudhry Muhammad Mehboob,Civil Society Representative Retired Judge Chaudhry Muhammad Ishaq also addressed the function.

>