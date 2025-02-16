Open Menu

State-of-the-Art Industrial Zones Coming Soon To Rawalpindi, Sialkot: PIEDMC Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 01:00 PM

State-of-the-Art Industrial Zones coming soon to Rawalpindi, Sialkot: PIEDMC Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Chairman PIEDMC Javed Iqbal announced Sunday that Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company, under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Punjab will establish state-of-the-art industrial zones in Sialkot and Rawalpindi to boost exports and the Sialkot Industrial Zone will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister soon.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news, Chairman PIEDMC revealed that under the Chief Minister's directions, a meeting was held with the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce, marking a significant step towards establishing a new industrial zone.

The land has been identified and the inauguration of the zone is expected soon, which will further boost exports and economic growth in the region, he added.

He mentioned that the Sundar Industrial Estate and Quaid-e-Azam business Park are already established, providing a boost to industrial activities and economic growth in the province.

He revealed that the file for establishing an industrial zone in Rawalpindi is currently under process for approval and is expected to be approved soon.

This development is part of the Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company's efforts to promote industrialization in the province, he added.

Once approved, the industrial zone in Rawalpindi is expected to provide a boost to the local economy and create new opportunities for businesses and industries in the region, he mentioned.

Responding a query, he further detailed that the government's focus on establishing industrial zones and pharmaceutical zones is truly commendable.

In a significant development, he further added that PIEDMC is also holding meetings with representatives of Chinese industrial zones, with the aim of attracting Chinese investment in Pakistan's industrial sector.

This move is expected to bring in new technologies, create employment opportunities, and give a boost to Pakistan's economy, he said, adding, Punjab government's efforts to promote industrialization and attract foreign investment are indeed commendable.

