State-of-the-art labour colonies being established for workers: Provincial Labour Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Provincial Labour Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar has said that for the first time in history, state-of-the-art labour colonies are being established for workers.

The Punjab government is starting a media campaign under the Labour Department for the awareness of the workers, and taking historic steps for the welfare of workers working in textile sector, he added.

He said that the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is to work for the welfare of the people of Pakistan. Under the auspices of the Labour Department, a strategic dialogue on the strategy of preventing workers from accidents at workplaces is being organized, he said.

The minister expressed these remarks while addressing a strategic dialogue in which a 40-member delegation including German Federal Minister for Economic Corporation and Development Ms. Sonja Scoluzzi, members of the German Assembly, journalists and businessmen were also present.

Minister Faisal Ayub welcomed the German delegation on their arrival in Lahore and said that the visit of German delegation will help in making better policies for the workers. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif is working day and night for the health and safety of workers, he said and added that the Punjab government is establishing ideal day care centers for women working in factories.

On this occasion the minister said that the challenges being faced by the textile industry are on a priority to be resolved on a war-footing basis.

The steps being taken for the Pakistan Textile Industry are commendable, he said and added that Pakistan's industry has a unique presence in the world.

Secretary Labour on the occasion said that the Labor Department is the protector of the rights of the workers. All possible measures are being taken to protect the workers.

German Federal Minister for Economic Corporation and Development Ms. Sonja Scoluzzi said that workplace safety is the right of every worker. The health and safety of workers is important to both workers and employers. There are many challenges in the manufacturing industry. "We will continue to provide all possible support for the improvement of Pakistan's textile industry."

Rao Zahid, Deputy Secretary Development, gave a briefing on the performance of Labour Department on this occasion.

A panel discussion session was also held in the strategic dialogue.

Provincial Labour Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, German Federal Minister for Economic Corporation and Development Ms. Sonja Scoluzzi, Aima Mehmood General Secretary Pakistan Trade Union Federation, Malik Tahir Javed, President Pakistan Employees Federation, Nousha Aslam participated in the discussion and offered suggestions for providing the best environment to the workers at the workplaces.