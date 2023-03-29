State-of-the-art Rescue 1122 Satellite Station to be developed in Sindh: MoU

Sindh Education City Investment Department and Sindh Emergency Service Rescue 1122 on Wednesday entered an agreement to develop state-of-the-art Rescue 1122 Satellite Station and Art Rescue Academy to meet the requirement of Sindh province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ):Sindh Education City Investment Department and Sindh Emergency Service Rescue 1122 on Wednesday entered an agreement to develop state-of-the-art Rescue 1122 Satellite Station and Art Rescue Academy to meet the requirement of Sindh province.

Adviser to Chief Minister for Rehabilitation and Relief Haji Rasool Bakhsh Chandio and Special Assistant to CM Qasim Naveed participated in the ceremony of signing the Memorandum of Understanding to this effect here, said a statement.

Over 25 acres of land have been allotted to Rescue 1122 under the MoU.

Secretary Relief Muhammad Ali Khoso, Director Rescue 1122 Sindh Dr. Abiduddin and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.