Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:00 PM

State of the art teaching, research, training facilities setting up at Islamia University:VC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that state of the art teaching, researches, and training facilities are being set up in the university in the field of Medical and Allied Health Sciences.

Due to the rapid increase in population, the demand for health practitioners and medical care staff is increasing day by day in the country as well as globally. According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the Vice-Chancellor expressed these views during his visit to Memon Medical Institute Hospital and Memon College of Nursing Karachi.

The Vice-Chancellor met with Brig. (R), Dr Malik Waqar Ahmed Awan, Chief Executive Officer Memon Medical Institute Hospital. He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is one of the leading higher education institutions, currently expanding and including modern disciplines which have market demand and can produce a quality human resource for local as well as international needs.

He praised the quality of education and infrastructure at Memon Medical Institute Hospital. Brigadier Dr Malik Waqar Ahmed Awan said that MMIH is a 332-bed tertiary care hospital project and 100 per cent donor-funded project that aims to serve people regardless of their caste, creed, colour, religion or ability to pay. It has a Patients' Welfare Program to support the needy. The hospital has a Nursing school, Medical College and Research Institute. On this occasion, Dr Fazal Mahmood Khan, Director Health Education Project IUB and officials of Memon Health and Education Foundation Dr Muhammad Muzaffer Uddin and Khawaja Ashraf Hussain were also present.

