- Home
- Pakistan
- State-of-the-art technology installed in Manshera to promote climate resilient farming, enhance tea ..
State-of-the-art Technology Installed In Manshera To Promote Climate Resilient Farming, Enhance Tea Yield
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The International Water Management Institute (IWMI), a global research-for-development organization, has installed a state of the art technology of Eddy Covariance (EC) Flux Tower in Manshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote climate resilient farming besides enhancing tea yield in the area.
“The cutting-edge modern scientific system has been installed at National Tea & High Value Crops Research Institute (NTHRI) Shinkiari to improve tea cultivation through collection of precise data on water consumption, soil health and gas emission,” informed Naqash Abbasi, Senior Research Officer IWMI.
Talking to a group of newsmen from Peshawar during a filed trip to NTHRI, Naqash said Eddy Covariance (EC) Flux Tower is a sophisticated monitoring system that will provide precise data on water and energy fluxes, critical for understanding the interplay between farming practices and the environment.
The data received from this modern equipment will not only help in improving tea yield and its quality but also other high value agriculture products being grown at NTHRI including olive and kiwi, he added.
The initiative has been taken by IWMI under its Water Resource Accountability Programme (WRAP) launched with the support from Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and CGIAR’s Nexus Gains Initiative.
“IWMI has already introduced this technology for the first time in Pakistan in five districts of Punjab including Chakwal, Okhara, Rahim Yar Khan, Faisalabad and Charsadda districts,” says Engr, Naeem Khan, Advisor IWMI Pakistan.
These EC towers are tracking 70+ variables including critical water, carbon, and energy fluxes across key agricultural zones equipping us with essential data to drive sustainable, data-informed solutions in agriculture, he added.
Every EC flux tower is equipped with advanced sensors such as CO2, H2O analysers and net radiometers, providing direct and continuous measurement of water usage (evapotranspiration), energy consumption and carbon emission associated with specific crops within a radius of 200 to 500 meters.
The information collected from EC flux towers is critical for developing strategies to optimize water use efficiency, reduce carbon footprints and enhance overall sustainability in agricultural production, he reiterated.
“Pakistan is the only country in South Asian region where EC Flux Tower has been installed for continuous measurement of the exchange of gases and energy between the land surface and the atmosphere,” claims Engr Kifayat Zaman, Team Lead WRAP KP.
The high resolution temporal data collected through EC flux towers allow researchers and policymakers to respond to short-term environmental events and make informed decisions on water management practices, Kifayat told journalists.
Furthermore, the flux tower system helps in creating more accurate inventory of greenhouse gas emission from irrigated crops, aiding efforts to mitigate climate change impacts in the region.
Apart from installation of EC Flux Towers, IWMI has also provided 62 Chameleon Soil Moisture Sensors to supporting farmers in Manshera and Charsadda districts with data driven decisions at critical growth stages through real time soil moisture tacking, he added.
The sensors prevent water overuse and minimize crop water stress besides enhancing resilience against extreme weather.
In order to address key water resource challenges in Mashera district, the organization (IWMI) has installed Solar Powered Drip Irrigation system in Hazara university by utilizing rainwater harvesting.
About 6000 gallon water is stored in tanks to ensure effective use by making `every drop count’ through drip irrigation system and soil moisture sensors.
IWMI is also working on development of Surface and Groundwater Management Information System to support Water Services Regulatory Authority.
Under the FCDO-funded WRAP project, IWMI has been actively contributing to Institutional Strengthening and Capacity Building in Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Kifayat remarked.
Recent Stories
India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi
At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer
Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment
Sindh starts 10,000 free electric bikes for women workers
FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination results
Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza
UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including emergency medicines to Chad t ..
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE delivers 6,775 tonnes of aid to Gaza in ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Montenegro in Podgorica
National Identity, AI shape UAE’s 2025–2026 academic year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA dispatches 19th aid shipment to Gaza, cumulative relief hits 1,915 tons3 minutes ago
-
Youth electrocuted3 minutes ago
-
Cotton bales gutted3 minutes ago
-
CHCS provides medical care to more than 2000 flood affectees in Buner, Swabi23 minutes ago
-
President NDF Pakistan, Expresses Gratitude to CM Sindh for Conferment of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz23 minutes ago
-
At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer24 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests three human traffickers33 minutes ago
-
Progress on Asaan Karobar programs reviewed33 minutes ago
-
Sindh starts 10,000 free electric bikes for women workers48 minutes ago
-
Pakistan dispatches another consignment of 100 tons to Gaza53 minutes ago
-
Healthcare services inspected at THQ hospital Kharian1 hour ago
-
Motorcycle theft gang busted in Lalamusa1 hour ago