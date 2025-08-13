State-of-the-art upgraded Karachi station set to be inaugurated on September 10: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, on Wednesday highlighting a comprehensive roadmap to revamp Pakistan Railways saying that transformational progress is already underway despite limited resources.

Responding legislator’s queries during the National Assembly’s question-hour session, he stated that passenger amenities have been substantially upgraded at major stations—Rawalpindi City, Cantt, Raiwind, Khanewal, and Multan—now aligned with modern standards for cleanliness, restroom facilities, and waiting areas.

He added that a state-of-the-art upgraded station is set to be inaugurated in Karachi on September 10, modeled after recent upgrades in Lahore. Stations in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Faisalabad will follow suit on September 30, with full transformation of all major stations by December 31, 2025, and all smaller stations by June 2026.

"We are committed to offering international-standard services to every class of passenger – economy, business, and VIP – and I guarantee the facilities will match those seen in developed countries," Abbasi stated.

Responding to queries about freight services, the minister highlighted that despite a shortage of rolling stock and wagons, Pakistan Railways managed to operate an efficient nationwide cargo network originating from Sindh, generating significant revenue in the past year. "Freight is the backbone of rail systems worldwide. We're now moving toward a turnaround in this segment as well," he affirmed.

Abbasi further said that the Narowal section has resumed operations after a 12-year hiatus, and the Musa Pak Express has been revived from Multan. Collaborations with the Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan governments are underway to uplift and restore further routes. "We're working on agreements with Sindh to restore discontinued routes, and discussions are ongoing with CM Sindh this month.

Similar cooperation with Balochistan has enabled a 50km uplift from Sheikh Zaid to Kuchlak," he said.

When he assumed office, Abbasi said, he focused on three key service areas: punctuality, cleanliness, and food quality. These efforts have yielded measurable improvements, with punctuality now reaching up 90 to 95 percent on certain routes such as Lahore–Rawalpindi.

Addressing a question on mass transit, the minister clarified that Pakistan Railways is not directly involved in projects like the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) or Lahore Metro, as such initiatives now fall under provincial jurisdiction post-18th Amendment. However, the ministry is available to extend technical support when requested.

In a landmark development, Abbasi highlighted progress on the transnational rail link from Kohat to Mazar-i-Sharif via Kharlachi. The project, part of the regional connectivity initiative envisioned during the PDM government, has seen diplomatic and technical advancements, including a trilateral signing ceremony in Kabul with Afghan and Uzbek counterparts.

"The 850-km link to Central Asia, with an existing 75-km track inside Uzbekistan, will be a game-changer. A feasibility study will be completed by December 31 this year," he announced. "We’ve already allocated $5 million, matched by Uzbekistan, while Afghanistan has assured full security for the route."

Abbasi revealed that the Karachi–Rohri section (480 km) is nearing final agreement with a financial institution, while Lahore–Rawalpindi (also part of ML-1) has received a Rs 250 billion allocation in Punjab’s budget. "The groundwork for Karachi–Rohri and Lahore–Rawalpindi is expected to begin next year," he added, noting that negotiations for the remaining segments are ongoing with multiple stakeholders.

