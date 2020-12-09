UrduPoint.com
State Power Not To Be Used Against Opposition's Public Meeting: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer on Wednesday said that state machinery would not be used against the Opposition's public meeting.

The administration would take action against the violators of standard operating procedure (SOPs), and directives taken in the NCOC meeting for safety and security of general public from COVID-19, pandemic, he stated in an interview with a private television channel. Commenting on public meetings being organized by Opposition benches to topple the ruling party, he said the public meeting was benefiting the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), on political ground.

About dialogue with Opposition parties, he said incumbent government wanted to discuss issues with Pakistan Democratic Movement but the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, were not showing interest in any matter except national reconciliation ordinance and corruption cases. In reply to another question, he said the public meetings of PDM, was damaging economic activity in the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

