State-religious Scholars Collaboration Vital For Society’s Progress: Salik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Monday emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the state and religious scholars to foster societal development.

Addressing a conference on the ‘Positive Impact of Madaris Registration under Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE)’ here at a local hotel, he underlined the significant role of religious scholars and mosques in guiding the public.

“Religious scholars and the state need to work closely together, as they are the Primary source of guidance for the people. We must focus on our objectives to understand our goals and those of our opponents,” he remarked.

The minister raised a critical question about the future of students graduating from madaris (religious seminaries), stating, “What does the future hold for these students? Graduates of madaris can contribute to fields beyond Islamic studies.

It is essential to provide them with opportunities equal to those available to college graduates.”

Chaudhry Salik stressed the importance of integrating both religious and technical education for madaris students, highlighting its potential to bring positive change to society. “Providing dual education, religious and technical, is the need of the hour. We are committed to introducing measures that ensure a brighter future for seminary students,” he added.

The minister reiterated the government’s dedication to improving the educational and professional opportunities for madaris graduates, enabling them to play a broader role in the nation’s development.

