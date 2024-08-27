State response against masterminds of Balochistan bloodshed to be visible soon: Naqvi

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday reiterating the government's resolve stressed the government is committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and there is no need to launch a major operation against terrorists in Balochistan as a single Station House Officer (SHO) can crush them.

“Those who think they could scare us by using such cowardly act of saboteurs and could undermine the government resolve against terrorism are living in a fool paradise as they would soon receive a stern response from the state,” he said while addressing a press conference here at Chief Minister (CM) Secretariat flanked by the CM Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti.

Sharing the government strategy to bring the culprits to justice, he said, "we will have to go for those behind Balochistan unrest, including their masterminds and facilitators. The outcome of our prompt response will soon be visible to all”.

He noted, “enough is enough; the government has adopted a concerted approach against miscreants. Even the enemies of Pakistan have realised that they have never received such a harsh response in the past.”

The minister deplored that terrorists attacked innocent unarmed civilians in a cowardly manner and in the dark of night. "Yet, our brave forces repulsed bravely and there is no doubt that our law enforcement agencies possess the ability to destroy their network", he said.

The foreign-funded terrorists, worth an SHO, he said and shunned the impression of launching the major operation in Balochistan.

Dispelling the impression of a late reply to saboteur's acts, the minister said, "our force responded within ten minutes compelling the terrorists to flee".

Mohsin Naqvi said that the aim of his visit to Quetta was that the Federal government is standing on the back of the provincial government. “The federal government always stood with the Balochistan government whenever the chief minister sought our help,” he remarked.

Naqvi recalled that in view of recent bloodshed in Balochistan, Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif postponed the cabinet meeting, planned to be held on Tuesday. The PM directed me to visit Balochistan and ensure that stern action is being taken against the terrorists who took the lives of innocent citizens, he said.

He said the Civil and Military Leadership is annoyed over the law and order situation in Balochistan and taking concrete steps for amicable solutions.

Efforts are afoot and the CM is leading the process to find out the solution of the issues, he said adding that the recent incidents in Balochistan are unbearable and the nation is in a stat of great grief.

Earlier, to a question, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said there is an effective response mechanism in place to deal with the menace of terrorism. “The coward enemies of Pakistan are taking the human shield to achieve their nefarious designs.

“Soon after the 26th August night, our forces repulsed the attack with sacrifices of their lives for the protection of this homeland. An Army Captain, the only son of his cancer patient father laid down his life leaving behind a ten-month baby,” CM said sharing the grief of those families who lost their loved ones in the fight against terror.

He said in the 4000 km road network of Balochistan, terrorists find soft targets and weak points to further the foreign agenda and kill innocent citizens.

