State responsible to protect rights of minorities: Qasim Khan Suri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Tuesday said that it was responsibility of the state to protect the rights of minorities in the country.

In his remarks during the proceedings of the National Assembly, he said, "Like other nationals, minorities were also enjoying equal rights according to constitution of the country.

" On a point of order, Agha Hassan Baloch said that a hindu trader had been killed by unknown outlaws in Balochistan.

The Deputy Speaker asked the Balochistan government to immediately arrest killers of the Hindu trader.