UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Responsible To Protect Rights Of Minorities: Qasim Khan Suri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 08:02 PM

State responsible to protect rights of minorities: Qasim Khan Suri

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Tuesday said that it was responsibility of the state to protect the rights of minorities in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Tuesday said that it was responsibility of the state to protect the rights of minorities in the country.

In his remarks during the proceedings of the National Assembly, he said, "Like other nationals, minorities were also enjoying equal rights according to constitution of the country.

" On a point of order, Agha Hassan Baloch said that a hindu trader had been killed by unknown outlaws in Balochistan.

The Deputy Speaker asked the Balochistan government to immediately arrest killers of the Hindu trader.

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan Government

Recent Stories

Free COVID-19 tests for citizens and residents in ..

21 minutes ago

Ankara Seeks to Contribute to Niger's Development ..

4 minutes ago

Provision of Sui-gas to every Swat house priority: ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court directs to ensure recovery of ..

4 minutes ago

EDGE to acquire Lockheed Martin shares in Middle E ..

51 minutes ago

France Likely to Face Second COVID-19 Wave From Oc ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.