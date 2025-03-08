Open Menu

State-run AIMS Teaching Hospital Serves Quick Medicare To 8000 Patients In One Month

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 10:50 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) State-run Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital in the State Metropolis delivered medical treatment to at least 8,000 patients at the hospital's emergency department during the last month, officials said.

Disclosing this, Head of the Accident & Emergency Department at AIMS Teaching Hospital Dr Waqar Ashraf Butt told media in the capital city late Friday that nearly 1,400 patients were brought in critical condition and were provided complete treatment free of cost.

He further said that efforts are being made to improve the facilities in the emergency department of AIMS Hospital.

Providing timely medical treatment 24/7 and maintaining cleanliness in the wards are top priorities.

InshaAllah, the emergency department of AIMS Hospital will soon be state-of-the-art. 

He emphasized that doctors remain on duty 24/7 in the emergency department, always ready to serve patients and save lives. 

The Executive Director of AIMS, he underlined, has appointed trained staff nurses and paramedics in the emergency department who are skilled in handling emergencies, leading to further improvements in patient care.

He added that they are working tirelessly, day and night, to ensure the best possible medical treatment for patients.

APP/ahr/378

