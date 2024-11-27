State-run Poonch University VC Calls On AJK President
Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Vice Chancellor of the state-run University of Poonch, Professor Dr Zakaria Zakir on Wednesday called on President Azad Jammu Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the Presidency at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Vice Chancellor of the state-run University of Poonch, Professor Dr Zakaria Zakir on Wednesday called on President Azad Jammu Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the Presidency at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.
During the meeting the duo discussed, in detail, the issues of mutual concern with particular focus on issues relating to Poonch University.
The Vice Chancellor, Poonch Rawalakot, gave a detailed briefing to the President about the teaching and administrative matters of the varsity and the upcoming Senate meeting.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Addl DC visits BISP Distribution Points in Taimergrah
3-day polio campaign in Multan from Dec 16
MoHR Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar calls on Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi
Police held drug dealers, arm holders during operation
LESCO collects Rs. 7.048m in 24 hours
Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Navy to be continue till Dec 8
Maulana Zafar Ali Khan remembered
Gold Prices surge by Rs1,600 per tola
ICT Police conduct flag march to ensure law & order
Crucial changes finalised for Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Res ..
Peshawar admin holds Khuli Kachehri in Wadpagga
RTS Commission holds public complaints hearing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Addl DC visits BISP Distribution Points in Taimergrah31 seconds ago
-
3-day polio campaign in Multan from Dec 1621 seconds ago
-
MoHR Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar calls on Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi2 minutes ago
-
Police held drug dealers, arm holders during operation24 seconds ago
-
LESCO collects Rs. 7.048m in 24 hours26 seconds ago
-
Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Navy to be continue till Dec 827 seconds ago
-
Maulana Zafar Ali Khan remembered6 minutes ago
-
ICT Police conduct flag march to ensure law & order6 minutes ago
-
Crucial changes finalised for Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research6 minutes ago
-
Peshawar admin holds Khuli Kachehri in Wadpagga7 minutes ago
-
RTS Commission holds public complaints hearing13 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 544 power pilferers in 24 hours13 minutes ago