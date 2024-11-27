Open Menu

State-run Poonch University VC Calls On AJK President

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 07:19 PM

State-run Poonch University VC calls on AJK President

Vice Chancellor of the state-run University of Poonch, Professor Dr Zakaria Zakir on Wednesday called on President Azad Jammu Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the Presidency at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Vice Chancellor of the state-run University of Poonch, Professor Dr Zakaria Zakir on Wednesday called on President Azad Jammu Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at the Presidency at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

During the meeting the duo discussed, in detail, the issues of mutual concern with particular focus on issues relating to Poonch University.

The Vice Chancellor, Poonch Rawalakot, gave a detailed briefing to the President about the teaching and administrative matters of the varsity and the upcoming Senate meeting.

