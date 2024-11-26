Open Menu

State Showing Great Restraint Against PTI Rioters: Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that the state was showing great restraint against the protesters from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Talking to media, the minister said that the spouse of founder of PTI Bushra Bibi had come with a plan to fuel violence and get the protesters killed in clashes with the law enforcement agencies so that they could take advantage of the situation.

"Mercenaries have been brought to the front and they want to use children of the poor people", he remarked.

He said that it seemed the PTI leadership wanted to achieve the objectives of May 9 arson again.

He asked who should be held responsible for the blood of martyrs of police and rangers.

The minister stated that the protesters wanted to sabotage the visit of the President of Belarus who was in Pakistan. He made it clear that no body would be allowed to disrupt the peace of the capital city. "The state will not allow to fulfill the targets of the rioters", said the minister.

He pointed out no one came out to participate in the PTI protest from Balochistan and Sindh. "These rioters want to hamper the process of progress and development in the country," he said adding the efforts of anti-national elements will not be successful.

