State Showing Great Restraint Against PTI Rioters: Tarar
Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that the state was showing great restraint against the protesters from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
Talking to media, the minister said that the spouse of founder of PTI Bushra Bibi had come with a plan to fuel violence and get the protesters killed in clashes with the law enforcement agencies so that they could take advantage of the situation.
"Mercenaries have been brought to the front and they want to use children of the poor people", he remarked.
He said that it seemed the PTI leadership wanted to achieve the objectives of May 9 arson again.
He asked who should be held responsible for the blood of martyrs of police and rangers.
The minister stated that the protesters wanted to sabotage the visit of the President of Belarus who was in Pakistan. He made it clear that no body would be allowed to disrupt the peace of the capital city. "The state will not allow to fulfill the targets of the rioters", said the minister.
He pointed out no one came out to participate in the PTI protest from Balochistan and Sindh. "These rioters want to hamper the process of progress and development in the country," he said adding the efforts of anti-national elements will not be successful.
Recent Stories
AR Rahman’s Guitarist Mohini Daye responds to ‘relationship rumors
Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties
PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad
CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfaces during PTI protest
PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes
Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan
Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’
SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM expresses grief over martyrdom of Rangers personnel19 seconds ago
-
PEC to launch free `Generative AI Training’ for engineers28 seconds ago
-
Open Court held for PESCO consumers in Mandhraan10 minutes ago
-
Quality education to students stressed10 minutes ago
-
PTI’s involvement in lawlessness puts its political party status in doubt: Senator Siddiqui20 minutes ago
-
Two robbers arrested, cash, bikes recovered30 minutes ago
-
Elephant Madhubala heads to Safari Park for a family reunion after 15 years30 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to complete wheat cultivation till 30th40 minutes ago
-
2nd DOSTI Peshawar women literature festival starts at SBBWU50 minutes ago
-
‘Suthra’ Punjab; outsourcing of sanitation system in progress for four UCs1 hour ago
-
FD takes action against shopkeepers for selling meat on high prices1 hour ago
-
Dengue bouts continue in KPK as Peshawar mostly affected1 hour ago