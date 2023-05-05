(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) : , May 05 (APP):After the credibility of the Jammu Kashmir State subject status of four members of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly belonging to PTI, was challenged in AJK High Court on Friday. The learned court has issued notices to the parties concerned fixing May 16, 2023 as the next date for the hearing of the petition, well informed sources told.

MQM (Pakistan) leader and former Minister to AJK Govt. Muhammad Tahir Khokhar filed a writ in the AJK Hight Court with the stance that four of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) elected members from Pakistan-based Jammu Kashmir refugees' Constituencies including Dewan Ghulam Mohiuddin, Javed Butt, former Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Riaz and Asim Sharif are, in fact, not Kashmiri refugees, but they contested elections on forged and bogus state subject certificate of Kashmir.

The petitioner Tahir Khokher contended in his writ petition that for the sake of personal greed and power, they got registered their votes in the refugee constituencies through fake state subject while robbing the rights of Kashmiri refugees and under political influence.

Renowned jurist Mir Sharafat Hussain Advocate and Adnan Ahmed Pirzada Advocate appeared on behalf of petitioner Tahir Khokhar, while the preliminary hearing of the writ was conducted by the Chief Justice of the High Court Mr. Justice Raja Sadaqat Hussain.

After hearing the preliminary arguments of Mir Sharafat Hussain Advocate, the Chief Justice AJK HC accepted the writ for regular hearing and fixed May 16 this year, for the hearing.

"It may be mentioned here that in view of the recent political situation in Azad Jammu Kashmir, Tahir Khokhar's writ has created a stir in the state politics. PTI, which has already lost its government and is in disintegration state, while its forward bloc under the leadership of Anwar-ul-Haq has succeeded in forming the government with the support of PPP and PML-N", independent political analysts in AJK observed.

"The disqualification of the four members including Dewan Ghulam Mohiuddin, Chaudhry Riaz, Javed Butt and Asim Sharif will completely disintegrate PTI in Azad Jammu Kashmir in case of success of the petition", petitioner Tahir Khokhar co tended.

Talking to the media on Thursday, Tahir Khokhar said that PTI under the leadership of Imran Khan has caused irreparable damage to the politics of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

"It is hoped that the damage caused by Tehreek-e-Insaf in AJK will be repaired, with the support of PML-N and PPP under the leadership of AJK Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq", Khokher opined.

Tahir Khokhar said that the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir and the political leadership was very conscious and wishful. "In the upcoming elections, PTI will have to face a lot of opposition from Azad Jammu Kashmir and its name will be erased from the politics of Azad Jammu Kashmir", the MQM leader asserted.

/ahr