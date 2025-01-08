State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q League

The biggest target of the Fifth Generation Hybrid War is our youth. Leader Q League

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Ramiz Hassan said in a press release that there is no room for chaos and unrest in the country. politics taking precedence over the state is the need of the hour.

He said that political and religious fanaticism is a deadly poison for the society. The Pak army and intelligence agencies are facing internal and external challenges at the same time. He said that The sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army are admirable.

The acts by Army in the war against the Khawarij are commendable.