Open Menu

State Taking Precedence Over The Politics Is The Need Of The Hour. Leader Q League

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 03:19 PM

State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q League

The biggest target of the Fifth Generation Hybrid War is our youth. Leader Q League

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Ramiz Hassan said in a press release that there is no room for chaos and unrest in the country. politics taking precedence over the state is the need of the hour.

He said that political and religious fanaticism is a deadly poison for the society. The Pak army and intelligence agencies are facing internal and external challenges at the same time. He said that The sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army are admirable.
The acts by Army in the war against the Khawarij are commendable.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Martyrs Shaheed Same Muslim

Recent Stories

State taking precedence over the politics is the n ..

State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..

22 seconds ago
 Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of ..

Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 ..

Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations

5 minutes ago
 Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Su ..

Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

5 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam fo ..

Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat

31 minutes ago
UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on Febru ..

UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrat ..

Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against S ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception fo ..

Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..

2 hours ago
 Extension period for October, November contributio ..

Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA

3 hours ago
 Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Bal ..

Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Fest ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan