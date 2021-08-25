State to continue protecting rights of minorities enshrined in pacts of Riyasat e Madina, constitution: Dr Alvi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said Pakistan will continue to fulfill its responsibility to protect rights of minorities as enshrined in the pacts of Riyasat e Madina, statements of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and provisions of the country's constitution.

Speaking at a ceremony here to celebrate National Minorities Day, he said government's focus was to promote rights of minorities and protect deprived sections of society.

He said islam stressed on peace, tolerance, harmony and rights of minorities, adding, "We have to continue protecting rights of the minorities." The president said he had written on charter of Muslim Christian harmony and his views were based on the pacts signed by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the state of Madina and subsequently by his Khalifas.

The pacts set the standards for the relations between the Muslims and the non-Muslims, he added.

Dr Alvi noted that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in his teachings made it clear that rights of all humans were equal and pact of Hudaibiya was the highest example of the process of conciliation in a society.

Pakistani nation could become more united by ending all forms of animosity and sectarianism, adding state had an important role to play to eliminate hatred from society and this effort will be a continuous and ongoing process, he observed.

Interfaith harmony was part of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he led the effort at the international level against Islamophobia, he added.

He said it was obligation of the state to create equality among its citizens and provide them opportunities to grow in all walks of life.

It was heartening that the Pakistani state at all levels was responding to curb the acts of animosity against the minorities, women and other deprived sections of society, he added.

Nations which rose above biases of caste, race and creed succeeded in the present day world, the president said and urged the newly formed Minorities Commission to act whenever an incident of hate and discrimination takes place.

He said Pakistan took the initiative of setting up the Kartarpura corridor so that Sikh pilgrims could visit their holy site without passport and visas.

He stated that Islam opposed forced marriages and never supported interference in the matters of other religions. There were some basic provisions which protected rights of citizens, he added.

Elaborating further, he said the basic rights included right to no discrimination, right to equality, right to privacy, right to protection and safety, right to receive charity, right to engage in economic activities, right to education and health, right to basic necessities and right to justice.

The president underlined the need for observance of societal values to protect rights of all citizens especially those who felt vulnerable.

The three principles of unity, faith and discipline espoused by Quaid e Azam were the guiding light for the citizens, he concluded.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony Tahir Ashrafi and parliamentarians attended the event.

The President accompanied by other guests cut a cake to celebrate the occasion.