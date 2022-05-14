UrduPoint.com

State To Protect Rights Of Minorities: Rana Sana Ullah

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Saturday said that the State would protect rights of minorities at any cost and no one would be allowed to utilize their religious sites for political purposes

In his reaction to the PTI public gathering at Girga Ghar Gound Sialkot, the minister said it was the responsibility of the law enforcing agencies to provide state protection to the Christian community's decision not to allow the Church Site to be used for a public gathering by a political party. The State could not allow any party to impose monarchy in the country by force, he said in a statement issued here.

Warning the PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the minister said the law would take its courses in case of creating law and order issue in any part of the country.

Earlier, he said Imran Niazi breached sanctity of Masjid-e- Nabvi and now he had provoked the religious sentiments of the Christian community by trying to hold rally at the Church Ground.

Imran Niazi had become a threat to the state of Pakistan and he was spreading religious chaos and anarchy in the country, he added.

