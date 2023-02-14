President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of the government for negotiating an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and assured that the state of Pakistan would stand by the government's commitments in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of the government for negotiating an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and assured that the state of Pakistan would stand by the government's commitments in this regard.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar called on the president and apprised him of the progress in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and all modalities that had been agreed upon, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The minister informed that the government wanted to raise additional revenue through taxes by promulgating an ordinance.

The president advised that it would be more appropriate to take the Parliament into confidence on this important subject, and that a session be called immediately so that the bill was enacted without delay.