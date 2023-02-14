UrduPoint.com

State To Stand By Govt's Commitments With IMF: President Dr Arif Alvi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 06:21 PM

State to stand by govt's commitments with IMF: President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of the government for negotiating an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and assured that the state of Pakistan would stand by the government's commitments in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of the government for negotiating an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and assured that the state of Pakistan would stand by the government's commitments in this regard.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar called on the president and apprised him of the progress in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and all modalities that had been agreed upon, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The minister informed that the government wanted to raise additional revenue through taxes by promulgating an ordinance.

The president advised that it would be more appropriate to take the Parliament into confidence on this important subject, and that a session be called immediately so that the bill was enacted without delay.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Parliament Ishaq Dar Progress All Government Agreement Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 02 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2023 Match 02 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

21 minutes ago
 Costa Rica’s Foreign Minister in cooperation tal ..

Costa Rica’s Foreign Minister in cooperation talks with Abu Dhabi Fund for Dev ..

38 minutes ago
 Nakheel sponsors UAE Tour 2023 White Jersey

Nakheel sponsors UAE Tour 2023 White Jersey

53 minutes ago
 UK vows to support Pakistan’s efforts to fight c ..

UK vows to support Pakistan’s efforts to fight climate change

1 hour ago
 Breastfeeding Friends of Health Promotion Departme ..

Breastfeeding Friends of Health Promotion Department in Sharjah holds annual bra ..

2 hours ago
 Quetta Gladiators' Ahsan Ali out for being injured

Quetta Gladiators' Ahsan Ali out for being injured

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.